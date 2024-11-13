Beers scores 27 as No. 9 Oklahoma women set school scoring record in 122-56 win over W. Carolina

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 27 points and nine rebounds, and No. 9 Oklahoma set a school scoring record to roll past Western Carolina 122-56. Beers was the AP Player of the Week for her dominant performances last week. The 6-foot-4 Oregon State transfer became the first Sooners player in 16 seasons to have back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 14 rebounds. She remained nearly unstoppable by making 12 of 14 field goals against the Catamounts. Sahara Williams scored 16 points and Skylar Vann added 15 for the Sooners. Tyja Beans led Western Carolina with 13 points.

