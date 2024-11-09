Beers scores 26 points as No. 10 Oklahoma women beat Virginia 95-51

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat Virginia 95-51 in the second game for both teams. Sahara Williams scored 14 points for the Sooners, who led 44-27 at halftime. Payton Verhulst added 13 points, and Skylar Vann had eight points and 10 rebounds. Beers, a transfer center from Oregon State, made 11 of 16 field goals. Breona Hurd scored 15 points for the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.