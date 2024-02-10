Beers scores 17 as Oregon States pulls away from Utah, 58-44

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 17 points and Oregon State pulled away in the second half to knock off No. 20 Utah 58-44, its second win over the Utes in three games. Oregon State now have won seven of its last eight games with three wins coming against ranked opponents. Its lone loss in that stretch came at No. 8 Stanford.

