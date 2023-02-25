Beers, Blacklock lead Oregon State women past No. 14 Arizona

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 24 points and 13 rebounds, fellow freshman Adlee Blacklock scored 22, and Oregon State upset No. 14 Arizona 78-70, snapping the Beavers’ nine-game losing streak. Madison Conner drained three 3-pointers in a 14-3 run that got the Wildcats within 72-68 with 1:03 remaining. Beers then hit two free throws, OSU’s Jelena Mitrovic blocked a layup and Paris Clark missed two free throws for Arizona. After the second miss, former Wildcat Bendu Yeaney and Esmery Martinez were tied up on the rebound, with possession going to Oregon State. The Beavers made 4 of 6 from the line to close it out. Martinez led Arizona with 16 points.

