Beekman shines on senior night as Virginia beats Georgia Tech 72-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds on senior night and Virginia cruised to a 72-57 victory over Georgia Tech, closing out the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season. The Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7) clinched the third seed and earned a double bye in the conference tournament. The Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13) tied Notre Dame for 12th place in the 14-team conference. Georgia Tech and the Fighting Irish square off to begin the first round on Tuesday. Virginia will play on Thursday against No. 6 seed Clemson or the winner of the first-round game between No. 11 seed Boston College and 14th-seed Miami should they upset the Tigers.

