Beekman scores 18, Virginia survives late rally in 72-68 win over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Reece Beekman had 18 points and eight assists and Virginia held off a last-minute rally to defeat Boston College 72-68. Quinten Post’s jumper got Boston College within 70-65 with a minute to go. After a Virginia turnover, Mason Madsen hit a layup and connected on the and-one to make it a two-point game with 29 seconds left. BC needed to foul and sent Virginia’s Isaac McKneely to the line. He made two for a 72-68 lead. With 10 seconds left, a held ball was called and Boston College retained possession. Madsen missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Virginia ran out the clock.

