Beekman scores 17 and Virginia eases past shorthanded Morgan State 79-44

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman had 17 points and seven assists as Virginia beat shorthanded Morgan State 79-44. Beekman had 11 points and five assists in the first half to help build a 43-16 lead. The Cavaliers opened on a 14-5 run as Morgan State went 2 of 9 from the field in the first seven minutes. The Bears finished the half making just 6 of 23 (26%) with nine turnovers. Virginia made 18 field goals, five coming from distance. Virginia led by at least 19 points the entire second half. Jacob Groves, Andrew Rohde and Leon Bond III each scored 10 points for Virginia (10-2). Ryan Dunn had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

