Beekman, Minor score 16 each and Virginia holds off Virginia Tech 65-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beckman and Jordan Minor scored 16 points each, Virginia scored six big points in the final minute, and the Cavaliers held off Virginia Tech 65-57. Beekman hit a pullup jumper for a 60-50 lead with 1:10 remaining before Tyler Nickel hit two free throws and Sean Pedulla drained a 3-pointer to get the Hokies within five with a minute to go. After a timeout, Beekman drew a non-shooting foul and hit both ends of the one-and-one for a seven-point Virginia lead. Ryan Dunn blocked a layup by Pedulla, Beekman rebounded and threw a long outlet to Andrew Rohde, whose tip pass was the perfect feed to Dunn for a lefty layup and a nine-point lead with 35 seconds left.

