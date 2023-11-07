Beekman leads the way as unranked Virginia opens by routing Tarlton State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman scored 16 points, Isaac McKneely added 15 and Virginia led 43-19 by halftime in a 80-50 victory against Tarleton State in the season-opener for both. Leon Bond III added 12 points and nine rebounds in just 17 minutes in his collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, who lost seven players off last years’ team to graduation and transfer. Devon Barnes scored 11 points and Izzy Miles 10 for Tarleton State.

