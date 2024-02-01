Beekman, Groves lift Virginia past Notre Dame 65-53, extending home winning streak to 22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman scored 21 points, Jacob Groves had 18 and Virginia beat Notre Dame 65-53 to extend the nation’s-best home winning streak to 22 games. Isaac McKneely added 11 points for the Cavaliers, who have won five in a row. They never trailed in avenging a 76-54 loss on Dec. 30 — their worst loss in a conference game since 2017. Markus Burton had 17 points and Braeden Shrewsberry 16 for the Fighting Irish, who lost for the ninth time in as many visits to John Paul Jones Arena. Groves hit six of Virginia’s 13 3-pointers.

