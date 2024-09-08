‘Beef’ back on golf’s menu as Andrew Johnston finishes 3rd after injuries and mental-health issues

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — After injuries and mental-health struggles, Andrew “Beef” Johnston might be back as a force in golf after finishing third at the European Masters won by fellow Englishman Matt Wallace in a playoff. Wallace holed an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to beat Alfredo Garcia-Heredia of Spain in the first playoff hole and win his fifth European tour event. The story of the week might be the re-emergence of Johnston. He is a bearded, larger-than-life entertainer who established himself as one of the biggest characters in the sport in his breakthrough year in 2016 but has plummeted to as low as No. 2,055 in the rankings.

