Beebe, Kitna team to lead UAB over Rice 40-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna threw for two touchdowns, Lee Beebe Jr. ran for two and UAB beat Rice 40-14 on Saturday. The teams exchanged two touchdowns each in the first quarter before UAB (3-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) went in front for good on two Jonah Delange field goals and Adrian Maddox’s 99-yard pick-6 on the final play of the first half for a 27-14 lead. Beebe rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 16 carries, including a 48-yard touchdown. Kitna was 18-of-23 passing for 174 yards. Corri Milliner made six catches for 90 yards, including a 45-yard score for the Blazers.

