Bedoya scores late for Union to forge 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya scored deep into second-half stoppage time to help the Philadelphia Union salvage a 1-1 tie against Sporting Kansas City. Bedoya’s left-footed shot off a deflection found the top left corner of the net in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage, beating goalkeeper Tim Melia. Rémi Walter scored in the 19th minute for Sporting Kansas City (0-0-2). Walter fired a left-footed shot from just outside the 18-yard box to the left corner that beat goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. Jake Davis had the assist. Semmle had six saves for the Union (0-0-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.