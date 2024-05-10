Bednarek sets the fastest 200m time this year at Doha Diamond League

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek has set the fastest time of the year in the 200 meters in 19.67 seconds at the Doha Diamond League. With a tailwind of +1.7 within the legal limit, Bednarek established a comfortable lead and coasted through the finish on Friday. He won by several strides ahead of American relay teammates Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King. All three Americans had just flown in from the world relays in the Bahamas, where they joined team standout Noah Lyles on the winning 4×100 squad.

