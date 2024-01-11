Bednar agrees to $4.51 million deal with Pirates and Mitch Keller to $5,442,500 contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided arbitration with All-Star closer David Bednar and All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller by agreeing to one-year deals ahead of the exchange of proposed salaries. Bednar, an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, will get $4.51 million. He went 3-3 with 39 saves and a 2.00 ERA last season. Keller, an All-Star in 2023 while going 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA, will earn $5,442,500. Pittsburgh also reached agreements with first baseman Connor Joe at $2,125,000 and outfielder Edward Olivares at $1.35 million. Olivares was acquired in a trade with Kansas City last month.

