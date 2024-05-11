Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at ice hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada has opened its title defense at the ice hockey world championship by beating newcomer Britain 4-2 in Prague. The 18-year-old Bedard is coming off a great rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks and netted twice in a four-minute span of the second period. They put the Group A game out of Britain’s reach. Britain goaltender Jackson Whistle made 30 saves. In Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening Group B game. Last year’s bronze medalist Latvia prevailed over Poland 5-4 in overtime. Denmark cruised past Austria 5-1 in Group A.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.