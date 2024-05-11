Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Canada's Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain's goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada has opened its title defense at the ice hockey world championship by beating newcomer Britain 4-2 in Prague. The 18-year-old Bedard is coming off a great rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks and netted twice in a four-minute span of the second period. They put the Group A game out of Britain’s reach. Britain goaltender Jackson Whistle made 30 saves. In Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening Group B game. Last year’s bronze medalist Latvia prevailed over Poland 5-4 in overtime. Denmark cruised past Austria 5-1 in Group A.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.