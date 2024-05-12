Bedard scores 2 again as Canada downs Denmark at hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Finland's Oliver Kapanen, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Connor Bedard has scored twice again and added an assist as Canada eased past Denmark 5-1 for its second straight victory at the ice hockey world championship. Dylan Cozens, Dawson Mercer and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Canada, whose goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 19 shots in the Group A game in Prague. Last year’s bronze medalist Latvia prevailed 3-2 over France in overtime in Group B. Finland shut out newcomer Great Britain 8-0 for its first victory in Group A.

