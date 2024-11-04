Bedard has 3 assists as Blackhawks defeat Ducks 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor Bedard had three assists, Teuvo Teravainen got his first goal in 10 games and the Chicago Blackhawks picked up their second straight win in Southern California, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night.

Isaak Phillips, Ryan Donato and Seth Jones also scored the Blackhawks, who have won three of four. Taylor Hall also had two assists and Arvid Soderblom stopped 37 shots for his first win of the season.

Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish had the goals for Anaheim, which is 1-3-1 in its last five. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

It was the 11th career multi-assist game for the 19-year-old Bedard, tied with Bobby Hull for the second most by a Blackhawks teenager. Patrick Kane has the most with 13.

Teravainen’s one-timer from the right faceoff circle with 3:16 remaining in the first period was his fourth of the year. The forward from Finland had three goals in his first three games, but just two assists in his last nine coming into Sunday.

Takeaways

The Blackhawks are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games against Anaheim and have five wins in their last seven trips to the Honda Center.

The Ducks have lost all four games when they have not scored first.

Key moment

Phillips opened the scoring at 12:57 of the first period on a snap shot from just beyond the left faceoff circle that Dostal didn’t see because he was screened by Tyler Bertuzzi.

Key stat

Bedard recorded his 16th career multipoint game, third-most by a Blackhawks teenager. Eddie Olczyk (29) and Patrick Kane (24) occupy the top two spots.

Up next

The Blackhawks return home to face Detroit on Wednesday while the Ducks host Vancouver on Tuesday.

