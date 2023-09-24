Becton moves to left tackle as Jets shuffle offensive line for their game vs. Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets did some shuffling with the big boys up front on the offensive line for their game against the New England Patriots. Starting left tackle Duane Brown was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a hip injury so the Jets moved Mekhi Becton from right tackle to the left side. Starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker moved to right tackle and rookie Joe Tippmann made his first NFL start at right guard. Left guard Laken Tomlinson and center Connor McGovern stayed at their usual spots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.