Beckie out of World Cup and NWSL season with knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie tore a ligament in her right knee and will miss both the National Women’s Soccer League season and the World Cup this summer with Canada. Beckie tore her ACL in a preseason game between the Thorns and the U.S. under-23 women’s national team on Wednesday. Beckie, 28, has played for the Canadian national team since 2014. She made her 101st appearance for Canada in a match against Japan last month in the team’s final match of the SheBeleives Cup in Texas.

