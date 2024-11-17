Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-17

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading No. 11 Georgia to a 31-17 win over No. 6 Tennessee that gave a huge boost to the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff hopes. Georgia improved to 8-2, bouncing back from a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss that left the Bulldogs just outside the provisional 12-team postseason field. Now, they are positioned for a likely playoff berth — and a shot at winning their third national title in four years — if they can close out the regular season with wins over UMass and Georgia Tech. Tennessee could have moved closer to a berth in the SEC championship game. But the postseason prospects for the 8-2 Vols are now a whole lot murkier.

