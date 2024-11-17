Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-17

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading No. 11 Georgia to a 31-17 win over No. 6 Tennessee that gave a huge boost to the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff hopes. Georgia improved to 8-2, bouncing back from a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss that left the Bulldogs just outside the provisional 12-team postseason field. Now, they are positioned for a likely playoff berth — and a shot at winning their third national title in four years — if they can close out the regular season with wins over UMass and Georgia Tech. Tennessee could have moved closer to a berth in the SEC championship game. But the postseason prospects for the 8-2 Vols are now a whole lot murkier.

