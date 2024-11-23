Beck throws 4 TD passes and Frazier runs for 3 scores to lead No. 8 Georgia past UMass, 59-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck threw four touchdown passes, Nate Frazier ran for 136 yards with three scores and No. 8 Georgia overwhelmed Massachusetts 59-21 as the Bulldogs tried to protect their College Football Playoff hopes. Georgia needed the big offense from Beck and Frazier to rescue a leaky run defense. UMass played its first game under interim coach Shane Montgomery, the offensive coordinator who retained his play-calling duties after replacing fired coach Don Brown on Monday. Georgia extended its streak of consecutive home wins to 30, the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.