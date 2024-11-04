Beck retains Smart’s confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia’s offense despite interceptions

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A string of eight interceptions in No. 2 Georgia’s last three games hasn’t endangered Carson Beck’s standing as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. The Bulldogs have overcome the turnovers to win four consecutive games as they prepare for Saturday’s visit to No. 16 Mississippi. Coach Kirby Smart said Monday his review of last weekend’s 34-20 win at Florida left him feeling encouraged about Beck’s performance. Beck completed 25 of 40 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions against Florida. He threw two interceptions in the first half, when Florida led 13-6. Georgia outscored the Gators 28-7 in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.