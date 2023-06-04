Becerra homers to lift Stanford past Cal State Fullerton at Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Temo Becerra hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to lift top-seeded Stanford past Cal State Fullerton, 6-5 in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional. Stanford advances to a rematch with Texas A&M later Sunday. The Cardinal lost to the Aggies 8-5 in a winners bracket game Saturday night and now must beat Texas A&M twice to earn a berth in the Super Regionals. The Aggies are one win away from advancing.

