Becchetti provides go-ahead runs with 2-run smash to send Georgia Tech past UNC Wilmington

ATEHNS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Becchetti crushed an 0-2 pitch well past the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth and Georgia Tech beat UNC Wilmington 3-1 in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Tournament. With the score tied at 1-all, Bobby Zmarzlak singled down the right field line. Becchetti stepped to the plate and fell behind 0-2 in the count before rocking a Zack Taylor changeup over the wall. The Seahawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Tanner Thach doubled to left center to score Aiden Evans who just before him singled down the first base line.

