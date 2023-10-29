Bebé scores late again to help Rayo Vallecano hold Real Sociedad to a 2-2 draw in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad has missed a chance to put pressure on the Champions League places after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Bebé scored one minute into injury time to give the hosts the draw after Sociedad had taken the lead with a pair of goals by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 41st and 66th minutes. Abdul Mumin had opened the scoring for eighth-place Rayo. Sociedad could have moved one point behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid. Atletico hosts Alaves later Sunday. Isco scored four minutes into stoppage time to give Real Betis a 2-1 home win over Osasuna.

