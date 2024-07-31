Beaugrand of France wins women’s Olympic triathlon after concerns about water quality in Seine

PARIS (AP) — Cassandre Beaugrand of France won the women’s Olympic triathlon on Wednesday, making her way through a Seine River that was under scrutiny for its water quality and navigating slick roads that turned the cycling portion into a series of spills.

Beaugrand finished the run on top of the Pont Alexandre III bridge and collapsed to the ground in exhaustion and exhilaration. It was on top of the “Paris 2024” logo, with a home crowd cheering her on. Her time of 1 hour, 54 minutes, 55 seconds edged Julie Derron of Switzerland by six seconds. Britain’s Beth Potter captured bronze.

The men’s race was slated to start about an hour after the women finished. It was originally supposed to take place Tuesday but was delayed due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water. The organizers said early Wednesday the latest tests of the water showed compliance with quality standards.

Holding the race in the Paris’ famed waterway was all part of an ambitious plan to clean up the long-polluted Seine. Organizers have been steadfast in their insistence that the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events next week could safely be held in the river.

A steady rain subsided just before the triathletes dove into the water.

