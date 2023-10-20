Beau Hossler beats gusting winds in Japan to lead the Zozo Championship by 1 after second round

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Beau Hossler has shot a 5-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead after the second round of the Zozo Championship. He beat wind gusts that reached 37 mph (60 kph) and drying conditions at the Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Hossler is looking for his first PGA Tour victory. He surprised himself and the rest of the 78-player, no-cut field where only 13 broke par. Half did in Thursday’s opening round under calmer conditions. Hossler was one shot ahead of fellow American Justin Suh, who shot a 4-under 66. Japanese Satoshi Kodaira is two back in third after a 68.

