Beau Brungard, Ethan Wright guide Youngstown State to 21-14 victory over Indiana State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beau Brungard had a touchdown pass and Ethan Wright ran for two scores to help Youngstown State hold off Indiana State 21-14 in the Sycamores’ Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. Wright had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first and second quarters, Brungard capped an 11-play drive with an 8-yard scoring toss to Latrell Fordham and Youngstown State (2-4, 1-1) took a 21-0 lead into halftime. Indiana State (1-4, 0-1) bounced back in the third quarter, scoring on Elijah Owens’ 34-yard touchdown pass to Plez Lawrence and Owens’ 4-yard touchdown run to close within a touchdown at the 4:29 mark.

