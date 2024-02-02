Beattie continues storied career with Bay FC in the NWSL

Defender Jen Beattie has a list of accomplishments she can point to across her lengthy soccer career: She scored a goal for Scotland in the Women’s World Cup, served as a television pundit and she was honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William. Perhaps most significantly, she beat breast cancer. Now she’s coming to America. Beattie is the latest player to join the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Bay FC. The team announced Friday it had acquired her via transfer from Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

