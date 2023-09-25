Bears wrap up dismal week with disappointing performance in 41-10 loss in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Bears were already having a bad week before they got to Kansas City. Then it became a whole lot worse. The Bears were blown out 41-10 in a game that was never very close. That came after defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned earlier in the week and quarterback Justin Fields was forced to walk back comments that put the blame for his “robotic” performances the previous two weeks on his coaching staff. Fields was just 11 of 22 for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Chiefs. The Bears had 203 yards of total offense.

