Bears WR Keenan Allen to miss second straight game with heel injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams will once again be missing a top wide receiver, with the Chicago Bears ruling Keenan Allen out for the second straight week because of a heel injury. Allen will not travel with the team to Indianapolis for Sunday’s game. His heel has been bothering the six-time Pro Bowler for several weeks, though coach Matt Eberflus says it is improving. He also says Allen is dealing with a personal matter. Guard Nate Davis is questionable with a groin injury. Eberflus says running back Travis Homer had surgery for a finger injury he suffered in practice and would be placed on injured reserve.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.