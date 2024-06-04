Bears WR Keenan Allen insists he’s not sweating his contract situation

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Keenan Allen insisted he’s comfortable letting his performance do the talking when it comes to a potential contract extension with the Chicago Bears. The six-time Pro Bowl receiver finds himself in an uncertain position. He’s entering the final season of a four-year extension he signed in 2020, and he’s doing it on a new team following a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen says he’s “going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.