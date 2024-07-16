Bears, wide receiver Rome Odunze agree to rookie contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and rookie receiver Rome Odunze have agreed to a four-year contract that includes an option for the 2028 season. The No. 9 overall pick in the draft, Odunze played four seasons at Washington and was an All-American last year when he led the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards. The Huskies advanced to the national championship game, losing to Michigan. Odunze had 3,272 yards receiving and 24 touchdown receptions during his college career. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams remained unsigned. The quarterback from USC does not have an NFLPA-certified agent. Bears rookies were due to report for training camp on Tuesday, with veterans arriving on Friday. The first practice is Saturday.

