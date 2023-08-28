Bears waive QB Walker, clearing way for rookie Bagent to back up Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released quarterback P.J. Walker, clearing the way for rookie Tyson Bagent to back up Justin Fields. The Bears agreed to a two-year deal with Walker in March, only to see him struggle in camp. Bagent is now in line for the No. 2 spot, unless the Bears bring in another quarterback, after going undrafted following a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University. The Bears also waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood while waiving offensive lineman Gabe Houy with an injury designation.

