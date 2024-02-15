Bears waive former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have waived former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. Jackson was a fourth-round draft pick by Chicago in 2017. He had 15 interceptions and returned three for touchdowns in seven seasons. He also ran back three fumble recoveries for scores. Jackson was All-Pro in 2018 when he had six interceptions and returned two for TDs. He made his second Pro Bowl the following season. Jackson recorded one interception in 12 games last year. Whitehair was a second-round pick by Chicago in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Whitehair played in 124 games and started 118, mostly at center or left guard. The Bears went 7-10 last season. They have the first and ninth overall picks in the draft in April.

