Bears visit the Commanders looking to extend their winning streak to 4 games

The Chicago Bears visit the Washington Commanders looking to extend their winning streak to four games. Chicago is coming off its bye week after beating Jacksonville 35-16 in London. Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is returning home to play his first game in the Washington area since getting drafted with the first pick. Either No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels or journeyman veteran Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders. The Bears are slight favorites given Daniels’ uncertain status.

