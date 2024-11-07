Bears try to regroup from back-to-back losses when they host Patriots

The Chicago Bears look to regroup from back-to-back losses when they host the New England Patriots. The game matches two of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, with top pick Caleb Williams going against Drake Maye. Chicago lost 29-9 at Arizona after losing at Washington on a Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels coming out of a bye. The Bears had won three straight prior to that. Chicago’s wins are against teams with a combined 10-24 record. New England is tied with six teams for the NFL’s worst record at 2-7.

