Bears’ Sweat says he was ‘a little offended,’ but didn’t take it personally after Commanders trade

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Montez Sweat insisted he didn’t necessarily have the Chicago Bears’ game against the Washington Commanders marked on his calendar. The havoc-wreaking edge rusher did acknowledge he was “a little offended” by the trade last October. He says he “didn’t take it personal.” Sweat goes against his former team for the first time since last year’s trade when Chicago visits Washington on Sunday. The Commanders opted to sell at the deadline. Sweat went on to set a career high with 12 1/2 sacks and become the first player to lead two teams in sacks in the same season. He had 6 1/2 in eight games for Washington and six in nine games for Chicago. He also got selected for his first Pro Bowl.

