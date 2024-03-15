Bears sign wide receiver Dante Pettis to 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract. The six-year veteran played for the Bears in 2022 and then re-signed for last season but was placed on injured reserve in August. Pettis had 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including two for more than 40 yards in 2022. He also had 18 punt returns for 163 yards. Pettis has 71 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in six seasons with San Francisco, the New York Giants and Chicago. He has returned 31 punts for 204 yards.

