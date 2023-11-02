Bears sign DT Billings to two-year contract extension

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have locked up defensive tackle Andrew Billings for the next two seasons. The team announced a two-year contract extension for the NFL veteran that will keep him there through 2025. Billings joined the team as a free agent in March. He’s started eight games and had 14 tackles and three stops behind the line of scrimmage. General manager Ryan Poles said Billings professionalism, dependability and toughness are characteristics the team wants in the organization.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.