Bears sign defensive lineman Green to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year contract. The 6-foot-4, 279-pound Green has played in 69 games and started 29 over four seasons with Seattle and one with Houston. He had 42 tackles, eight quarterback hurries and 3 1/2 sacks last year in his lone season with the Texans. The Bears have been retooling their defensive line after finishing with a league-low 20 sacks.

