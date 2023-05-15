Bears sign 1st-round selection Darnell Wright, 2 more draft picks

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed first-round draft pick Darnell Wright to his rookie contract. The Bears chose the Tennessee offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft late last month to give quarterback Justin Fields more protection. Wright played a big role in Tennessee going 11-2 and finishing sixth in the final AP Top 25 poll. Chicago also signed South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott to their rookie deals. Chicago has seven of its 10 draft picks under contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.