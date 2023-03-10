Bears seek boost up front on defense, help for QB Fields

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles is on the clock with the Bears owning the No. 1 pick in the draft and about $95 million in salary cap space. He’ll need all of it after the team set a franchise record for losses while going 3-14 last season. The Bears desperately need help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks. It was their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. Their leader was safety Jaquan Brisker with four. No lineman had more than three. Chicago also needs more playmakers on offense and better protection for quarterback Justin Fields.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.