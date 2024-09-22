Bears see improvement in Caleb Williams’ performance, but it comes in a 21-16 loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams produced promising numbers in his third career NFL start. They came with a disappointingly familiar result for the Chicago Bears. The No. 1 overall draft topped the 300-yard mark for the first time and got the Bears into the end zone twice with the first two TD passes of his pro career. But Williams could not complete a fourth-quarter comeback attempt at Indianapolis, suffering a 21-16 loss to the Colts — his second straight defeat. Still, Williams remains optimistic the Bears can turn things around.

