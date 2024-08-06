Bears safety Jonathan Owens proud of wife Simone Biles’ performance at the Olympics

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears safety Jonathan Owens is back at practice after being given a leave from the team to watch his wife, Simone Biles, win gold at the Paris Olympics. Owens returned inspired by Biles’ efforts and with an assortment of Olympic pins, including some of his wife’s. While in Europe, the backup safety kept in contact with the team and watched the Bears win the Hall of Fame game over Houston.

