Bears safety Eddie Jackson ruled out for game at Kansas City because of a foot injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have ruled out safety Eddie Jackson for Sunday’s game at Kansas City because of a foot injury. It leaves them without one of their top players in the secondary as they try to contain Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Jackson did not travel with the team after missing practice all week. He exited Chicago’s loss at Tampa Bay last Sunday. Jackson was an All-Pro in 2018 and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The Bears have dropped 12 straight games after opening the season with losses to Green Bay and the Buccaneers.

