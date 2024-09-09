Bears rookie receiver Rome Odunze has MRI after injuring knee in opener

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze was having an MRI on Monday for a knee injury he suffered in his NFL debut on Sunday. Coach Matt Eberflus says he thinks Odunze was hurt blocking during Sunday’s season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. He had little to say about the severity of the injury or the team’s level of concern. The No. 9 overall pick, Odunze had one catch against the Titans. He was seen hopping toward the sideline during D’Andre Swift’s 20-yard run with 4:22 left in the game.

