Bears, Rome Odunze relieved after MRI shows no major damage for his knee injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and receiver Rome Odunze were breathing a little easier after an MRI showed no major damage to the knee he sprained late in Chicago’s season-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans. Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, sprained an MCL blocking with about five minutes remaining in the game. He got rolled up as Velus Jones Jr. was tackled following a short reception. Odunze got up and felt a pop. He stayed in for the next play and was seen hopping toward the sideline during D’Andre Swift’s 20-yard run. He had an MRI on Monday.

