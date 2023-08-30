Bears’ revamped defense has been hit hard by injuries in camp, preseason

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have revamped their defense after finishing near the bottom of the league on that side of the ball last season. Coach Matt Eberflus believes those efforts were successful, but he needs to see his defensive starters playing together. Injuries have prevented Chicago’s full first-team defense from taking the field since training camp began. Eberflus says the only injured player on either side of the ball who’s a question mark for the season opener is left guard Teven Jenkins. Among the players who’ve missed significant time are Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.